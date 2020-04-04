April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Student allowances to start being paid from Monday

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The payment of a €750 allowance to Cypriot students currently stuck abroad and unable to return to Cyprus will begin on Monday, the education ministry confirmed on Saturday.

A total of 13,720 applications have been submitted so far by students, who will be able to apply until April 20.

The ministry’s Terpsi Constantinidou said applications are still coming in, she added.

The grant aims to cover expenses for students over the Easter period.

In the meantime, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, in partnership with the ministry of foreign affairs, have compiled useful support information for Cypriot students currently in the UK.

“We have set up a page on our website with useful information for our students during these tough times,” the federation’s president Christos Karaolis told the Cyprus Mail.

This includes a list of UK-based Cypriot doctors who can give medical advice to students who are not registered with Britain’s NHS. The group has also listed Cypriot-owned and operated hotels for those that need somewhere to stay.

All students overseas in addition to other residents have been urged to sign up on the foreign ministry’s platform Connect2cy.gov.cy so any decisions about movement of people can be implemented more efficiently.



