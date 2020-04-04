April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Visits to the vet in same category as doctors

By Jonathan Shkurko029

The ministry of interior on Saturday clarified doubts people had regulating visits to the vet.

In a tweet, the ministry said that visits to the vet fall under the same category as visits to doctors.

Therefore, people who have to take their pets to the vet should send a text to 8998, the number of service that grants permissions to leave the house, and add no. 1 as the reason to do it, meaning a visit to a pharmacy, a blood donation center or a doctor, vets included.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Second batch of medical supplies from China to arrive tonight

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Mayors understand fears but urge people to get tested

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Public health clinics have examined over 3,000 people

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Student allowances to start being paid from Monday

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Work ongoing on new wing at Nicosia general (video)

Katy Turner

37 patients being treated at Famagusta hospital

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign