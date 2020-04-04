April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for setting his own house on fire

By Jonathan Shkurko060

Limassol police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly setting his own house on fire.

According to the police, the fire service and a police patrol responded to a call that a fire had broken out at a home in Limassol at 4pm on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence showing that the fire had been deliberately set.

After interrogating the neighbours, the police arrested the man.



