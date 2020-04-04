April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested picking cocaine up from courier in Limassol

By George Psyllides00

Police arrested a man on Saturday and seized two kilos of cocaine in Limassol which was sent via courier from Greece.

Following a tip off, drug squad officers put the courier office under surveillance and waited for the cocaine to be picked up.

At around lunchtime, the suspect arrived at the office to pick up the package and was arrested.

Police said they were seeking a second suspect in connection with the case. It is believed that the case is connected to a packet containing 10 kilos of cannabis that arrived via courier on Friday.

Both packages appear to have the same sender in Greece.

 



