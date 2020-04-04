April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police conduct 5,000 checks, book 105 for violating movement restrictions

By George Psyllides00
File photo: A police officer carries out a check

Police carried out over 5,000 checks in 12 hours Friday and Saturday and booked 105 individuals for breaking restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Between 6pm Friday and 6am Saturday, police carried out 5,000 checks, a spokesman said.

The majority, 3,928 involved individuals, with 103 receiving fines for violating movement restrictions.

Two more fines were issued amid 1,225 checks involving cafeterias, clubs, and so on, police said.



