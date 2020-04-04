April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Shipping Deputy Ministry releases circular on Covid-19 provisional measures

By Press Release036
cyprus maritime

The Shipping Deputy Ministry has released its latest circular on the provisional measures it has enacted to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the shipping industry.

The document contains a detailed breakdown of all measures concerning ‘Registered Owners, Registered Bareboat Charterers, Managers and Representatives of Ships flying the Cyprus Flag’.

This follows the initial announcement from the Deputy Ministry on March 27th, where it was first stated that the date of payment of the Cyprus Registry Maintenance Annual Fee and the tonnage tax of Cyprus ships would be extended.

The full circular (titled: ‘Urgent Provisional Measures for the operation of Cyprus ships during the Covid-19 outbreak’) can be found here.

 



