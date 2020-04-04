University of Nicosia launches online public portal on coronavirus

The University of Nicosia has launched the UNIC Coronavirus Health and Research Portal with resources focused on the novel coronavirus, including an online COVID-19 diagnostic tool, healthy living tips, ongoing UNIC faculty research and analysis and the latest Ministry of Health and other governmental announcements.
The tools and resources in more detail
Online COVID-19 Diagnostic Tool: Those who are concerned that they have contracted
COVID-19 can use the COVID-19 Diagnostic Tool, developed by the University of Nicosia
Primary Care Centre. This easy-to-use online tool can determine whether you are a
suspected COVID-19 case and instruct you on what to do next or outline the next steps if
you are a confirmed COVID-19 case and in self-isolation. The portal also lists COVID-19
contact points, comprised of useful phone numbers, contact information and resources
during the current crisis.
Healthy Living Resources: The necessary lockdown measures undertaken across the
world have disrupted our daily lives and practices, including our exercise and health
regimens, while calling on us to adapt both physically and mentally. To help people adapt to
this environment, the portal provides a range of healthy lifestyle tips and resources during
social distancing, developed by University of Nicosia Medical School faculty.
UNIC Research and Analysis: The portal tracks ongoing research and analysis relating to
SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 crisis, by University of Nicosia faculty across academic
disciplines. This section houses related papers, podcasts, and articles, while there is also a
section on UNIC faculty interviews, commentary and contributions in the media about the
current situation. Many UNIC faculty are actively involved in helping respond to the crisis
and welcome collaborations with other universities or stakeholders. Please contact the
University of Nicosia at ([email protected]) if there is interest in collaborating on COVID19
related research.
The University of Nicosia stated that more tools and resources will become available in the coming days.