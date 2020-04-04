April 4, 2020

Zara group donates money to government to buy medical supplies

The SayWear – ZARA group, which imports brands under the Inditex umbrella to Cyprus, has donated 100,000 euros to the Cyprus government for the immediate acquisition of hospital equipment and medical supplies to boost the healthcare system’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Further, the SayWear – ZARA group expressed its gratitude and solidarity to all medical and paramedical staff for their immense efforts on the front line of this crisis.

The group also reiterated the government’s instructions to stay home and stay safe.



