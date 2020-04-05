April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British man dies in apartment fire

By Evie Andreou00

An 85-year-old man from Britain was found dead on Saturday evening in his apartment in Mesa Yitonia in Limassol where fire had broken out.

The man’s body had no sign of burns, reports said.

The fire broke out at around 11.15 and was put out around half an hour after midnight. The man was found unconscious in the bathroom by firemen and police officers.

He and was transferred to the Limassol general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It emerged that the fire started from the 85-year-old’s bed.

A postmortem is expected to shed light on the man’s cause of death.

 

 



