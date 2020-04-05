April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 17 fined €300 each for apartment gathering

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Sunday said they booked 17 persons who held a gathering in an apartment earlier in the morning in Strovolos, Nicosia.

They were each fined €300.

Police said they had received a call that there was a gathering in the apartment.

Between Saturday evening and 6am Sunday, police booked 98 people; 30 in Nicosia, 28 in Limassol, 16 in the Famagusta district, 14 in Larnaca and 10 in Paphos. Two of the cases in Paphos concerned business owners.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Sick girl’s heartbreaking plea to president

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Those stay-at-homes could overhaul the civil service

CM Guest Columnist

Five people remanded over 2.3kg of cocaine found at courier service

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: New app tracks previous contacts of essential workers who test positive

Evie Andreou

Fifty years since Abba came to play …. in Varosha

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: President to chair virus meeting, no news on new measures

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign