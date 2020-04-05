April 5, 2020

Coronavirus: 20 more cases, one death

The health ministry on Sunday announced  20 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 446.

One more death, of a 76-year-old man, was also reported, bringing the total to 10 deaths associated with Covid-19.

Eighteen of the new cases concerned contacts with others who had already tested positive. Two more are still being investigated.

One of the people tested positive on Sunday is among the tests taken by Aradippou residents.

In the north three more cases were confirmed on Sunday bringing the total there to 91.

Graph showing the updated number of cases


