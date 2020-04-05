April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Courier company offers free food delivery to animal shelters

By Evie Andreou0127

The Animal Party on Sunday announced that ACS delivery company has offered to transfer feed donated to animal shelters free of charge island wide.

The party said the courier company responded positively to their call for the free delivery of pet food to animal shelters and volunteers feeding stray cats and dogs.

The help of the company was deemed necessary due to the current restrictions in movement, the party said.

“We don’t want any animals to be helpless and we don’t want any animals to die of starvation,” it said.

The party had made a plea last month for the donation of pet food for animal shelters and for volunteers to feed stray animals since, after the closing down of restaurants strays would be left without any food.

 



