April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Coronavirus: Greece quarantines second camp after coronavirus case confirmed

By Reuters News Service00
Migrants wearing protective face masks make their way in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp

Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility this week after a 53-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday. Tha Afghan man, who was found to be infected, lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of other migrants and asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens. Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus.

On Thursday, authorities quarantined the Ritsona camp in central Greece after 20 asylum seekers tested positive for coronavirus. It was the first such facility in Greece to be hit since the outbreak of the disease.

The camp in Malakasa, 40km (25 miles) northeast of Athens, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, the ministry said, adding that police guarding the site would be reinforced.

A new separate closed-type facility started operating last month for migrants who arrived after March 1, the ministry said.

 



Related posts

Knife attack kills two in France

Reuters News Service

Britain set for long lockdown as death toll rises to 4,313

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Hot baths and drinking alcohol won’t help fight virus says WHO

Staff Reporter

Britain’s Labour Party names Keir Starmer as new leader

Reuters News Service

UK unlikely to relax lockdown until end of May

Reuters News Service

Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign