April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Medical supplies arrive from China

By Staff Reporter03
Seven tonnes of medical equipment were delivered

Medical equipment for health professionals in public hospitals arrived in Cyprus from China on Saturday night transported on a special Aegean airline flight.

The aircraft landed at Larnaca airport shortly after 8pm and immediately began unloading at a site at the old airport.

In total, the aircraft carried seven tonnes of medical equipment recently ordered by the health ministry, namely surgical masks, high-protection uniforms, goggles and 12 respirators.

A further quantity of medical equipment is expected to arrive from China next Thursday.

Aegean carried out the flight for free in cooperation with Hellenic Petroleum. President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his gratitude.

The Aegean airline plane landing at the old Larnaca airport on Saturday night


Staff Reporter

