Coronavirus: Poll shows majority in favour of tight measures

Sixty-nine per cent of people were in favour of the new stricter measures imposed by the government in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a survey published by daily Politis on Sunday.

Most of the respondents said people’s observance of the restrictions was average, 43 per cent, while 38 per cent said it was good.

The majority, or 51 per cent, agreed with the government’s decision not to fly back all the students from overseas. Twenty-eight per cent disagreed.

Fifty-four per cent considered the police’s conduct during the checks to be good. Eighteen per cent said it was excellent while six per cent said it was either bad or unacceptable.

The survey was conducted by Retail Zoom and was based on a sample of 3,266 respondents who subscribe to the Politis newsletter and follow its social media platforms.

The majority of respondents, 63 per cent, said they expected to come out of the crisis stronger.

Just 9 per cent of respondents said they expected to receive excellent care in hospital if they contracted the virus with the largest percentage, 44 per cent, saying they expected healthcare to be satisfactory.

Thirty per cent said they expected it to be average and 17 per cent to be bad, up three points from a previous survey.

The majority of people considered the measures to shore up the economy from the fallout of the crisis as good and half said they agreed with private sector employers (OEV) that civil servants should have their salaries reduced.

Fifty per cent said they agreed with OEV while 28 per cent disagreed. Twenty-one per cent remained on the fence.

Most people, 78 per cent, also said Cyprus must now move into other productive sectors so that it no longer depended on tourism.

The majority of respondents said they worked from home, 33 per cent, while 18 per cent continued to go to their workplace.

Thirteen per cent combined the two and 20 per cent were part of businesses who had their operations suspended.





