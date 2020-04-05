April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President to chair virus meeting, no news on new measures

By Evie Andreou0119
The cabinet meeting last week

President Nicos Anastasiades will preside over a meeting of the ministerial committee on coronavirus on Monday to assess the results of the measures taken, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios said on Sunday.

The cabinet will meet after the committee meeting.

Kousios refrained from saying whether more measures would be announced as has been the case for the last few Mondays.

“The situation will be assessed, the president will be briefed, he will give instructions and then the cabinet will convene,” Koushios told the Cyprus News Agency.

 

 



