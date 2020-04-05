April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Testing continues in Paphos and Aradippou

By Evie Andreou025
186 people responded to the invitation to take the test in Paphos on Saturday, 62 per cent of the scheduled appointments for that day.

The collection of samples by Paphos residents for free coronavirus testing continued for the second day on Sunday after it emerged the area is a hotspot for the virus, along with Aradippou in the Larnaca district.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos told the Cyprus News Agency that 186 people responded to the invitation to take the test on Saturday, 62 per cent of the scheduled appointments for that day.

Around 1,000 Paphos area residents were randomly selected by the ministry of health based on demographic criteria defined by the ministry’s scientific and epidemiological team to ensure statistical sampling.

Phedonos said that the list includes 1,300 people since it is estimated that between 20per cent and 25 per cent of those invited to take the test will not respond, either because they cannot be reached or because they belong to vulnerable groups and are afraid of leaving their homes.

According to Peyia mayor Marinos Lambrou, 106 residents of his municipality have also been invited to provide samples.

Tests for Aradippou residents started on Friday with 153 people tested on Friday and 334 on Saturday. Three of the 30 confirmed coronavirus cases announced on Saturday were found in Aradippou.

 

 



Related posts

Coronovirus: Hunters request special permission to exercise their dogs

Evie Andreou

Father of missing man makes public plea for help

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Sick girl’s heartbreaking plea to president

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Medical supplies arrive from China

Staff Reporter

Respected QC and columnist joins Elias Neocleous law firm

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Poll shows majority in favour of tight measures

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign