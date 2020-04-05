April 5, 2020

Coronavirus: Three students test positive in north, cases reach 91

Three Turkish Cypriot students who were in quarantine in the north after being repatriated have tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on Sunday.

All three students had arrived from the UK and were in quarantine in hotels in Karavas and Famagusta. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the north to 91.

To further prevent the spread of coronavirus, Turkish Cypriot authorities banned as of Monday and for five days movement between districts, meaning no one will be allowed to travel from one district to another.

In addition, police will be checking all entrance and exits in Lapithos, Vasileia and Karavas, an area where 13 coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The Karpasia area, where 22 coronavirus cases were recorded, continues to be in quarantine until Friday.

Two people have died in the north so far.

 

 



