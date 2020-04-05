April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronovirus: Hunters request special permission to exercise their dogs

By Evie Andreou028
Hunters say their dogs cannot be exercised on a lead

The Cyprus hunters party said they have requested special permission from the agriculture minister to be allowed to travel to the areas where they keep their dogs so that they can feed and exercise them.

The party said they had sent the minister a letter asking for permission as many hunters keep their dogs at a distance from their houses.

Dog owners are allowed to walk their pets without having to first acquire permission to be outside as long as they stay near their homes. With permission to move outside restricted to once per day, many hunters find it impossible to reach their dogs that are kept in facilities usually in rural or farm areas, the party said.

Citing provisions of the law on animal welfare, the party said that all animals must have freedom of movement while owners are obliged to ensure their health and wellbeing.

The party said in the letter it was “inconceivable” for people to be forced to prioritise visiting the supermarket or pharmacy, over feeding their animals.

Hunting dogs the party said, cannot be properly exercised on a leash but need to exercise in larger expanses of land.

They suggest that not all hunters be given permission to go to their dogs at the same time of day to avoid traffic in the areas they usually exercise their dogs.

The party also suggests that permit holders are banned from travelling to a different district other than that of their residence and that only one person must be in the car.

 



Related posts

Father of missing man makes public plea for help

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Sick girl’s heartbreaking plea to president

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Medical supplies arrive from China

Staff Reporter

Respected QC and columnist joins Elias Neocleous law firm

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Poll shows majority in favour of tight measures

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 30 new cases announced on Saturday (updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign