April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five people remanded over 2.3kg of cocaine found at courier service

By Evie Andreou0117

Four men aged 39, 33,30 and 27 and a 25-year-old woman were remanded on Sunday for eight days in connection with a case concerning 2.3 kilogrammes of cocaine sent from Greece via a courier services company.

The parcel arrived at the offices of the service in Limassol, from Greece.

It was located by the drug squad last Friday the business placed under surveillance.

A 33-year-old man went on Saturday afternoon to pick up the parcel. He was arrested, along with three other men aged 39, 30 and 27 who were seen moving suspiciously in the same area. The 25-year-old woman, who is believed to be involved in the same case, was arrested later on Saturday.

Two men who were remanded on Saturday for eight days after being caught on Friday picking up a parcel containing 10 kilogrammes of cannabis from the same company, are reportedly believed to be linked with the same case, since the parcel had the same sender in Greece.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: New app tracks previous contacts of essential workers who test positive

Evie Andreou

Fifty years since Abba came to play …. in Varosha

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: President to chair virus meeting, no news on new measures

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Three students test positive in north, cases reach 91

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: House president denounces claims his children were on repatriation flight

Evie Andreou

British man dies in apartment fire

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign