Justice in the time of coronavirus

The title is from Love in the time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, but only because there is no better way of introducing the effect of coronavirus on justice. If Marquez were alive, I am sure he would forgive me for paraphrasing the title of his famous novel.

Justice is important because if the system of justice gets infected the political cost would be too high for any liberal democracy to accept for a sustained period of time.a

There are two aspects of justice of concern following lockdowns and social distancing: justice as between one person and another and distributive justice in society. The criminal and civil courts administer the first variety and the state is responsible for distributive justice.

A couple of weeks ago a fellow barrister told me of a jury trial in London just before the coronavirus lockdown in which everyone was in court except the defendant.

Elevated and remote, the judge sat and waited while across the well of the court the jurors, all 12 of them, were seated in close proximity to one another ready and willing to do their civic duty. Both counsel were there of course and so was the clerk of the court.

As always the usher ran the show. All the witnesses were in attendance outside waiting to be called when word came from the cells via the dock officer that the defendant refused to leave his cell, as he was symptomatic and self-isolating. So the trial had to be adjourned.

Shortly afterwards in line with government policy the Lord Chief Justice directed that all jury trials were to be suspended on public health grounds.

But in the end one way or another, epidemic or not, justice is going to have to be administered just like the economy will have to be restarted and society rebooted, airplanes will fly again and we will be able to travel to Cyprus – inshallah.

In the meantime, steps will have to be taken to have criminal trials perhaps with younger judges and juries of less than 12 to enable the social distancing rules to be observed. There is no magic in the number 12. Some years back a barrister friend told me that the origin of having 12 jurors was based on the 12 apostles who broke bread and drank wine with Christ in the last supper before his betrayal by Judas – it sounded interesting but apocryphal.

In Scotland I think the number is 15, which can come down to a minimum of 12. I suppose that the more people acquit or convict the safer the verdict, although I am not sure there is always safety in numbers.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, dropped plans to suspend jury trials in serious cases in Scotland during the coronavirus crisis after opposition from the legal profession. As for her friend and mentor the former First Minister Alex Salmond, his trial in front of a jury went ahead and he was acquitted of sexual misconduct before the lockdown. He said that his ordeal was nothing compared to the impending corona virus nightmare, but he must be relieved not having to go to prison in the middle of a pandemic.

One can easily imagine the danger to health if the virus spreads in a prison environment. Now that we have all been imprisoned, we are better placed to empathise with the prison population. Being in lockdown is not quite the same as being in prison but people’s freedom of movement is restricted and so in a metaphorical sense, we are all prisoners now.

Not everyone is happy about the panoply of powers the state has arrogated to itself. Former Supreme Court judge, Jonathan Sumption, was scathing about the lockdown in a podcast last week. If social distancing is going to be for a short time, most people will understand that the state has to protect public health but only if the cure people are forced to endure is proportionate to the harm the disease can cause.

Fortunately, the adverse effects of social distancing in civil cases are not as bad as in criminal cases. Arrangements have been made for urgent cases to be conducted remotely. Such hearings are not difficult to arrange because it is possible to have audio and video hearings and even conduct trials without oral hearings. Just done one myself as counsel – a complex case about who owns one’s body after death – all done and dusted on written submissions. Many civil and family cases do not require evidence to be tested adversarially. Often this can be done inquisitorially without an oral hearing.

As for submissions, they are already done in writing any way. Extended oral argument is heard more to assist and clarify complex issues of fact or where it is more efficient to hear cases orally and give judgment immediately afterwards.

In the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights and in the Court of Justice of the EU, counsel are given only 20 minutes in opening and 20 minutes in reply and to answer questions from the court in keeping with the right to a public hearing.

That said giving judgment orally in front of litigants having to look them in the eye concentrates the fairness cells in the judicial mind and ensures the result is just and fair and that the losing party understands why he lost even if he disagrees with the outcome.

The administration of justice was changing before the pandemic anyway owing to the advances in information technology, but justice in and following the time of coronavirus will never be the same again.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge





