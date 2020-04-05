April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

RCB donates ventilators and medical face shields to Cypriot government

By Press Release
RCB Bank (Cyprus) has donated 12 ventilators, as well as medical face shields, to the Cypriot government in an effort to assist the National Health System during this difficult time. 

The ventilators were purchased from China and were first handed over to the representatives of the Republic of Cyprus, before being brought to the island on a chartered flight arranged by the Cypriot authorities.

In addition, and in cooperation with the relevant authorities, RCB Bank has proceeded with the purchase of medical face shields, which are manufactured in Limassol, with the well-being of the medical forces fighting the coronavirus in the hospitals of Cyprus in mind.

Commenting on the donations, the CEO of RCB Bank, Kirill Zimarin, stated: “Cyprus is our homeland and in this collective effort to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, we could not have remained passive. We therefore, took initiative from the very beginning and strove to find ventilators (medical breathing machines), which constitute a vital equipment at this difficult time. Health is priceless and we all have a duty to contribute whatever and however we can in securing that Cyprus has the necessary tools to deal with the pandemic as effectively as possible. We sincerely thank all those who have supported us in securing the medical equipment as well as the relevant authorities for their excellent cooperation. I would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and deep appreciation to the medical staff of Cyprus who are right now at the frontline of this surreal war. Together we can make it and we will make it!”



