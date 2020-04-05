Respected QC and columnist joins Elias Neocleous law firm

The Cyprus Mail’s regular columnist Alper Riza QC has joined Elias Neocleous & Co LLC as a consultant to its litigation team.

Welcoming his appointment, managing partner of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Elias Neocleous said: “It is a privilege to have Mr Riza assisting our litigation team and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial cooperation with him.”

Riza, who was called to the bar in 1973, spent much of his early career in areas linked to human rights law which was then in its infancy.

In 1991 he became the first Cypriot national to be appointed a Queen’s Counsel in England after independence in 1960. He was appointed a part-time judge in 1992 sitting in civil and criminal cases.

During his long career, Riza, who is based at Goldsmith Chambers in the Middle Temple in London, was the barrister in a number of high-profile cases including:

R v Secretary of State ex parte Bugdaycay [1987], House of Lords – on test of reasonable likelihood of persecution in refugee cases;

R v Secretary of State ex parte Ross-Clunis [1991], House of Lords – on British Nationality law.

R v Collin Miller [2010] Court of Appeal, Criminal Division – on whether one previous conviction for rape when the defendant was teenager was capable of showing propensity to commit rape;

R (On the Application of Nicolaou) v Redbridge Magistrates Court Divisional Court [2012] – on the meaning of “Take out of the UK” under the Child Abduction Act 1984;

Guzelyurtlu v Cyprus & Turkey (2018) European Court of Human Rights, Grand Chamber – on the obligation of states to co-operate in the investigation of murder;

Ledra Advertising and others v European Commission and European Central Bank [2016] Court of Justice of the EU, Grand Chamber – on the legality of the Cyprus bail-in.

Riza has strong ties with Cyprus and is fluent in Greek and Turkish. His association with the Cyprus Mail dates back to November 2014, when he penned his first column for the newspaper, on the Law of the Sea. Since then, his erudite and insightful column, which appears every Sunday, has developed a big and loyal following.

He is also widely respected public speaker and a frequent commentator on social and political events affecting Cyprus. To hear his views on the 2013 Cyprus ‘bail in’ click here.





