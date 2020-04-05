Sunday, April 5: Coronavirus global update

As of 8.20 today more than 1,203,130 people have been infected across the world and over 64,744 have died but at the same time 246,757 people have recovered.

The USA is now the country with the most infected cases (311,637) ahead of Spain (126,168) who overtook Italy (124,632) in the last couple of days. Germany and France follow with 96,092 and 89,953 cases respectively

Confirmed Deaths:

Italy: 15,362 Spain: 11,947 USA: 8,454 France: 7,560

10.42 Australia upbeat over slowing spread

Australian health officials said on Sunday they were cautiously optimistic about the slowing spread of the coronavirus in the country but warned social distancing restrictions are to stay in place for months.

Confirmed cases rose by 139 during the 24-hour period to Sunday afternoon, bringing the national total to 5,687, Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said. The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 34.

This suggests the daily rate of infections was below 5%, about a fifth of what Australia saw in mid-March.

10.40 Iran’s Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Iran’s president said on Sunday “low-risk” economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease known as Covid-19 but authorities are also concerned that measures to curb public life to contain the virus could wreck an already sanctions-hit economy.

“Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday except in Tehran,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting.

10.17 Tokyo sees more than 130 new coronavirus cases

More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan’s NHK public broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing officials from the metropolitan government.

It was the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far, bringing the number of positive cases in the capital to more than 1,000, NHK said.

10.16 Greece quarantines second camp

Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility on its mainland after a 53-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday.

The Afghan man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens.

09.29 Morocco to release 5,654 prisoners

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned 5,654 prisoners and ordered measures to protect inmates from the coronavirus outbreak, the justice ministry said on Sunday.

The inmates were selected on the basis of their age, frail health, time spent in prison and good conduct, the ministry said in a statement.

04.11 Trump questions states’ ventilator needs

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take the medicine himself and encouraging others with doctor approval to do the same.

At his daily press briefing, Trump also chided some states for requesting more ventilators from the federal government than he said they needed.

Trump said the next week would be particularly tough with a “lot of death” coming from the coronavirus. But he also reiterated his concern that the social distancing “cure” for the outbreak was worse than the problem.

What happened on Saturday

EUROPE

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 more days until April 26. The daily pace of new infections and deaths slowed again on Saturday in one of the world’s most hard-hit countries.

Britain is unlikely to lift its stringent lockdown rules until the end of May, once the spread of the coronavirus has started to slow, a leading government adviser said as the death toll rose to 4,313.

Germany’s confirmed cases have risen by 6,082 in the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the day before, according to data from the government’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

ASIA

China mourned the thousands who have died in the outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.

Authorities in some India states warned on Saturday that lockdowns to rein in the pandemic could be extended in parts of the country as the number of cases rose above 3,000.

Australia reported a sustained fall in new infections and conducted the biggest peacetime maritime operation on Sydney Harbour, refuelling foreign cruise ships before expelling them from local waters.

AMERICAS

Two of the principal U.S. coronavirus hot spots – New York and Louisiana – reported their biggest jumps in COVID-19 deaths yet on Friday, as the White House sent mixed messages on whether Americans should cover their face if they venture outdoors.

New York City alone accounted for more than a quarter of the 7,077 U.S. coronavirus deaths tallied by Johns Hopkins University on Friday. Known U.S. infections, approaching 275,000 cases, made up about 25% of the more than 1 million cases reported worldwide.

Brazilians increasingly disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the outbreak and overwhelmingly support officials he has attacked for advocating social distancing measures, two polls showed.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi postponed the launch of mega-projects including the Grand Egyptian Museum and moving civil servants to a planned new capital city to 2021 from 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the presidency said.

The United Arab Emirates has extended a de facto overnight curfew indefinitely to disinfect public areas and Saudi Arabia has locked down parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa and killed about 100, prompting some of the world’s poorest countries to shut land and sea borders.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

The job losses suffered in March as the U.S. economy shut down were widespread but still were disproportionately felt in a handful of employment sectors and by women, the young and the less educated.

The pandemic has brought the global economy to a standstill and plunged the world into a recession that will be “way worse” than the global financial crisis a decade ago, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Global stock markets sank on Friday following more signs that the pandemic would take a massive toll on economic growth.





