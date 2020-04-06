April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alambra dairy products to offer free milk to vulnerable groups

By Press Release025
Alambra Milk Dairy products Cyprus

Alambra Dairy will give free milk to the most vulnerable members of society. 

More specifically, free milk has been provided at selected supermarkets between the hours of 7am and 10am since March 28. 

The dairy company said it wanted to show its solidarity and support during this difficult time by freely providing a source of nutrition and nourishment. 

Finally, the company called on everyone to stay home and stay healthy. 



