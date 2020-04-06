April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 126 booked for breaking movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police booked 126 pedestrians and drivers for not complying with a decree restricting movements between 6pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

While 3,867 persons were checked during this time, 824 premises were also inspected, none of which violated the decree.

Earlier on Sunday police booked 17 people who held a gathering in an apartment in Strovolos, Nicosia. They were each fined €300.



