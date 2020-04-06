April 6, 2020

Coronavirus: American Medical Centre closes after cases found

American Medical Centre

Health authorities have shut down the American Medical Centre in Nicosia after the detection of six Covid-19 cases in the private facility.

The hospital will not be admitting any new patients after the six cases were found.

The centre’s director Dr Marinos Soteriou said the outbreak started after a patient was admitted from the A&E department of a public hospital. Initially, the patient tested negative, but a subsequent test confirmed he had been carrying the coronavirus.

The patient was sent back but five people have since tested positive, including at least two nurses.

Soteriou told the state broadcaster those found positive were sent home and they were in good condition.

The area has been disinfected but the facility will not be taking in patients until further notice. The patients who had been admitted before the incident will remain there.

The health ministry is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

 



