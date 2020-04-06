April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: App will show ow crowded supermarkets are

By Gina Agapiou00

Cypriot engineers have launched an Android app for real-time traffic tracking in supermarkets.

WaitLess shows users the traffic in nearby supermarkets so they can visit when there are less people in store to avoid the spreading of the Covid-19.

The app will soon be modified for iOS operating system.

The information comes from users who download the application and allow it to access the location of their phones.

“Please share your location to help everyone during these difficult times,” reads the application’s description.

It was financed and created by Cypriot electrical engineers.

WaitLess group notes the location cannot be associated with registered users and no history of their location is kept. The app does not follow the movement of its users.

Apart from the app, grocery store managers can access a platform to track the movement in their stores to avoid overcrowding.

The group announced their innovation to the deputy ministry of research and innovation.

Apart from supermarkets, the team aims to track movement in other places such as pharmacies and banks.

To download the app visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waitless.orders&hl=en

 



