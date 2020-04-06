April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: CING has carried out more than 9,000 tests

By Gina Agapiou0104

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics has so far carried out more than 9,000 coronavirus tests took place since the first cases were recorded on the island on March 9, it announced on Monday.

It said a total of 9,020 tests have been carried out at the molecular virology department in four weeks.

The institute’s virology department collaborates with the health ministry’s epidemiological surveillance unit according to the protocol of the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and the World Health Organization.

The health ministry informs all the people being tested about the results.

Realising the urgency of the situation, the institute supports the state through offering their services to manage the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Health minister says way too early to draw conclusions from drop in cases

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: evacuation flight due from Athens

Nick Theodoulou

China gifts 5,000 masks to Paphos

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: EU defence ministers to discuss impact

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Football clubs and players urge CFA to find salaries solution

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: American Medical Centre closes after cases found

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign