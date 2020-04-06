April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: constitution needs changing for MPs to vote remotely

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: (PIO)

The attorney-general has said that parliament needs to amend the constitution to enable the MPs to vote remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, it emerged on Monday.

Costas Clerides issued an opinion after House president Demetris Syllouris suggested that the legislature should meet via teleconferencing to diminish the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

In a letter to Syllouris, the AG said it would take an amendment of the constitution and parliament’s regulation for teleconferencing to become legitimate practice at times of emergency.

Clerides recommended adding a paragraph to Article 75 of the constitution on parliamentary sessions, providing for the possibility of its members voting remotely in exceptional cases.

The constitution requires the physical presence of its members to pass bills. Amending the constitution also requires a two-thirds majority.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Nineteen more cases, one of them an infant

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Government ready to issue €750 stuck-abroad grant to students

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: presidential guard tested positive

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Footballers struggling as some unpaid paid for months

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Health minister says way too early to draw conclusions from drop in cases (Updated)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Lockdown to be extended to end of April, Easter to be ‘moved’ – reports

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign