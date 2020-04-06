April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Dangerous conditions at refugee centre, NGOs say

By Jonathan Shkurko00

NGOs Cyprus Refugee Council and Caritas Cyprus heavily criticised the living conditions at the refugee’ centre in Kokkinotrimithia in a post on Facebook.

Over the last month, with no legal basis and without adequate renovation, the centre has been turned into a detention centre made up of tents where people are living in appalling conditions and are not allowed to leave, they said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The centre in Kokkinotrimithia was established with EU funds to act as the First Registration Reception Centre where asylum seekers would stay for 72 hours to undergo medical testing and be registered with the Cypriot authorities.

With 600 asylum seekers currently housed there, the NGOs have denounced the general inadequacy of infrastructure and the poor hygienic conditions necessary as protective measure against the coronavirus.

“The conditions for both residents and staff at the centre are very dangerous,” the post said.

“Beyond this, in the last week, the ministry of interior has begun to move additional asylum seekers to Kokkinotrimithia, removing them from the hostels in which they lived in decent conditions.

“The refugees are currently housed communally in a closed-off section of the facility with little or no electricity, heat or access to showers. This has compounded their risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 and jeopardised the wellbeing of some particularly vulnerable medical cases.”

The post continues by taking the examples of Spain, Portugal and the UK, which, after the Covid-19 outbreak, have taken measures to protect all people in the countries, regardless of status, to ensure broader public safety.

“Unfortunately, it would seem that Cyprus has opted to renege on its obligations to those who have sought refuge from persecution or poverty on its soil,” the two groups said.

“Placing persons in such conditions and at such risk is a violation of national and EU standards and laws, but worse, it exhibits a loss of our humanity at a time where solidarity is needed more than ever, especially to keep everyone safe.”

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: App will show how crowded supermarkets are

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Police release video urging people to stay home

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Patients released from Famagusta hospital

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Ministry launches helpline for distance learning questions

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: testing in Paphos may be extended, many negatives in Aradippou

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Health minister says way too early to draw conclusions from drop in cases

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign