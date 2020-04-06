April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: EU defence ministers to discuss impact

By Nick Theodoulou082
Defence Minister Savvas Angelides

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides will take part in a teleconference with his counterparts from EU member states to discuss matters relating to security amid the pandemic on Monday afternoon.

At 4pm they will exchange views on the military implications of the pandemic and possible impacts on national strategies to combat the virus.

They will also assess the impact on EU missions and operations under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) in third countries.

 



