April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: evacuation flight due from Athens

By Nick Theodoulou0660

Two flights, one arriving and one departing, are expected at Larnaca airport on Monday as efforts continue to assist people to get back home.

An Aegean flight from Athens is due to arrive at 4:40pm, transporting 80 people back to the island who have obtained all the necessary paperwork, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The same flight is then due to travel back to Athens at 5:30 with 116 passengers.

 



