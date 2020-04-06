April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Football clubs and players urge CFA to find salaries solution

By Jonathan Shkurko0109

Both football clubs and players are waiting for the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) to come out with a proposal regarding player salaries and contracts, which have been at the centre of discussions since the suspension of the championship due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the one hand, the clubs expressed their inability to pay the players’ contracts as they have lost much of their income since the championship was abruptly interrupted.

On the other, the Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp), the union representing the players, claims that clubs must find a way to respect their obligations and find a solution regarding the players’ outstanding salaries, regardless of the suspension.

However, much will depend on whether the championship will resume or not, the CFA said on Monday, after reaffirming its intention to allow for the league to resume only when it’s safe to do so.

At the same time, the association called on all parties to understand the critical moment football is facing at the moment and find a common ground, otherwise “the consequences for the sport will be catastrophic.”

 



