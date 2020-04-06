April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Government ready to issue €750 stuck-abroad grant to students

By Peter Michael01051

The education ministry said on Monday it is ready to give out the €750 allowance to Cypriot students stuck abroad for Easter.

According to the ministry, to receive the allowance, students who have filled out the application and received confirmation of receipt, will be sent a message to their mobiles and will be referred to a student welfare service platform where they will have to confirm that they are staying abroad.

After filing this confirmation, the ministry will proceed to place the allowance in the account the student has supplied.

The ministry also said if the confirmation is not filed, the allowance will not be given.

On Saturday, the ministry said a total of 13,720 applications have been submitted so far by students, and more were continuing to arrive.

Students have a deadline of April 20 to file the application for the funding.

 



