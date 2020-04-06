Coronavirus: Lockdown measures necessary until end of April, says epidemiologist

The lockdown must continue until the end of April in order to see a real decrease in the number of cases per day, according to epidemiology professor at the University of Cyprus’ Medical School Dr Maria Koliou.

“Lifting the lockdown and mitigating the measures before seeing an actual improvement would be very dangerous and counterproductive,” she said.

Koliou, a member of the health ministry’s advisory committee, also said it would take about another week for the measures to start being effective, so it was absolutely necessary to stay at home as much as possible for the time being.

“We must be strong in this situation, show patience and continue to adhere to the strict measures.

“It’s a different scenario to what we were all used to, but people must find a way to come to terms with the measures and accept them, as they have been put into place to safeguard us all.”

Koliou also stressed that the decrease in the number of cases registered on Sunday does not imply a reversal of the trend.

“We are entitled to hope, but I want to make it clear that the situation has not stabilised yet and we are still in a critical period,” she said.

“When we see a constant decrease in the number of cases for more consecutive days, we will then start talking about a general improvement. Until then, however, we must remain vigilant and comply with the decrees issued by the government.”

Koliou forecasts that the peak of the epidemic curve might arrive in the next two or three days.

“We might be able to start see a constant decrease in the number of cases after. But even then, we mustn’t let our guard down. If anything, we need to be even more careful in order not to fall back into the same situation we are now.”

Koliou added that testing the entire population of Cyprus is practically impossible and counterproductive for that matter.

“People might test negative one day and positive soon after. By testing the whole of the island, we would simply lose precious resources,” she said.

“What needs to be done is to control targeted individuals who have symptoms and those who have been exposed to known cases.”





