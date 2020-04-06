April 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Ministerial committee to assess measures

A ministerial committee will convene at 10am under President Nicos Anastasiades to evaluate measures aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Government Spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said the meeting is expected to look at how well measures taken have gone so far.

“The committee will assess the situation, as this is being shaped,” Kousios said, adding that the Council of Ministers will convene on Wednesday.

 



