April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry launches helpline for distance learning questions

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The education ministry on Monday launched a new phone line to answer questions on remote learning during the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone line 22 800800 started operating on Monday and will be operating on weekdays from 8am to 1pm.

The aim of the new helpline is “to provide useful information, especially to parents or guardians, so that they can support their children in the best possible way in following distance education”, the ministry said.

State schools closed islandwide on March 11 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

 



