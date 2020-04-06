April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Neo Chorio donates more than 50,000 euros to protect medical staff

By Bejay Browne025

Neo Chorio community council has donated more than 50,000 euros to protect medical staff working on the front line in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A couple of weeks ago, we decided that we wanted to do something to try and help at this terrible time,” Andreas Christodoulou, community leader of Neo Chorios told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

The community council has made the donation to the state Health Services Organisation (Okypy) to support the health sector in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, and it will be used to purchase three special disinfection units.

“These will be purchased with the money from Neo Chorio, so that staff at hospitals in Cyprus can be disinfected before returning to their homes,” he said.

The three units will be placed at Makarios hospital, Larnaca general hospital and Paphos general hospital.

The units, which are temporary metal structures, will be housed outside the three hospitals and cost 10,000 euros each.

“They are an emergency requirement and will enable doctors, nurses and ambulance staff to clean up, disinfect and change their clothes, so that when they go home to their families, they will be clean.”

The remaining 20,000 euros will be given to the hospitals to use as needed.

In addition, the community board has also donated 3,000 euros to Polis Chrysochous hospital to be used to purchase necessary medical equipment.

“This is something we wanted to do as health is a priority,” he said.

Neo Chorio community council also subsidised residents with 50 per cent of the cost of private coronavirus tests.

”The total cost of the test was €110 and €55 was paid by the council and the remaining €55 by the interested party,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



