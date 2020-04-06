April 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Nineteen more cases, one of them an infant

Nineteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 465.

One of the new cases is an infant at the Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

No deaths were reported.

Nine cases concern contacts of other people.

Seven of the 18 cases, were detected in two private hospitals, one in Nicosia and one in Larnaca.

Two of the new cases concern people from Aradippou and one from Paphos.

So far, 704 Paphos residents were tested for coronavirus as part of the targeted testing for the district but also Aradippou in Larnaca. Both areas have been identified as Covid-19 hotspots.

Tests in Paphos will continue on Tuesday. The goal is to collect around 1,000 samples from residents of all ages and nationalities chosen by the ministry of health using specific criteria.

As regards Aradippou, in total 525 samples were taken. So far, six people have tested positive from the samples checked.

 



