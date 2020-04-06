April 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Patients released from Famagusta hospital

By Nick Theodoulou00
Two patients that were being treated for Covid-19 in Famagusta hospital were discharged on Monday morning after testing negative for the virus.

They were both transferred to the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Larnaca, which is a health center working with the government.

The centre has the capacity to care for up to 100 patients a day and is assisting authorities in helping and monitoring Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms until a full recovery is made.

On Sunday, four patients were discharged after having twice tested negative for the virus, bringing the total recoveries of hospitalised cases in Cyprus so far to 39.

In other good news at the referral hospital, two physicians, two pulmonologists and a cardiologist – all from the private sector – started work at the A&E department.

The surgery clinic of the hospital will also open to Covid-19 patients.

While more discharges are expected, there are still currently 34 Covid-19 patients in Famagusta hospital. Four of them are in intensive care.

 



