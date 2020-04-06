April 6, 2020

Coronavirus: People restricted to one district in the north

By Peter Michael00

People in the north will not be allowed to move between districts until midnight on Friday, the ‘cabinet’ decided Monday as measures to stop the spread of coronavirus are stepped up.

According to reports, there will also be police checks on vehicles in the villages of Vasilia, Lapithos, and Karavas. Only people working in the ‘public sector’, the police, the fire services, and ‘civil defence’ will be allowed to move freely between districts in the north.

The north also issued a 9pm curfew last week to ensure the public’s safety. So far, authorities have booked 414 individuals in total, 217 of whom broke the curfew order.

In statements on Sunday nights‘health minister’ Ali Pilli said the three new cases recorded in the north were a seven-year-old child and two Turkish Cypriot students, who had been quarantined on March 21 on their return from the United Kingdom. The total number of cases in the north reached 91.

The ‘cabinet’ also decided to organise two new charter flights from the UK on April 6 and 7, to return Turkish Cypriots stuck abroad to the north. People returning will remain in supervised quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Meanwhile, 15 villages in the Karpas area remain in total lockdown, according to the reports in the north, while five individuals who received treatment for the virus from those areas have recovered and were home.

 

 



