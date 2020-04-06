April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: presidential guard tested positive

By Staff Reporter00
The Presidential Palace

One of President Nicos Anastasiades’ guards tested positive to coronavirus last week, reports said on Monday.

After one of the guards tested positive, the entire group of guards was tested but also the president and his associates. The tests took place on Saturday.

The presidential place but also the president’s cars were disinfected.

 

 

 



Staff Reporter

