Coronavirus: Testing in Paphos to continue for third day

By Annette Chrysostomou

The testing of 1,000 people for coronavirus continues on Monday for the third day in Paphos, from 8am until 4pm.

On Saturday, 186 residents of Paphos were tested, and on Sunday another 202, bringing the total so far to 388.

The first results are expected to be available on Monday.

According to Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, they well be sent to the tested people by email and will also be communicated to the health ministry for assessment.

He said sampling was carried out without any problems with the help of municipality officials.

Peyia Mayor Marinos Lambrou confirmed sampling in Peyia will also continue on Monday.

Paphos has been identified as one of the hotbeds of the virus, along with Aradippou.

 



