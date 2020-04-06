April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Coronavirus: Two arrested for breaking movement ban on stolen bikes

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two cyclists, aged 45 and 33, were arrested for violating the movement ban on Sunday and for being in illegal possession of property in Paphos.

They were caught by police officers without the required permit to move around outside and without ID cards.

Neither could they explain how the bicycles they were riding came to be in their possession, Further investigations revealed they were stolen.

The cyclists are expected to be charged and to be released pending a later appearance in court.

 



