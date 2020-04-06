April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

German priest finds way for worshippers to “attend” church

By Rumble015

Joachim Giesler, priest at the Parish Church of our Lady, asked all of his regular churchgoers over the past weeks to send him a digital picture of themselves and their families so they can still ‘attend’ the service virtually. Edward Baran reports.



Related posts

The French prayer meeting that set a virus time bomb

Rumble

Safe grocery shopping in COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube

UK officials say lockdown may last six months

Rumble

Italy’s small town priest handling death on industrial scale

Reuters News Service

‘It’s been like a war zone’: frontline doctors share accounts

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in US, says study

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign