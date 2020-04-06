April 6, 2020

High levels of dust recorded

By Katy Turner

High levels of dust have been recorded in the atmosphere on Monday morning, the ministry of labour’s Air Quality Monitoring Network said.

The public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid going outside.

Dust levels measures at 7am were: Nicosia 54μg/m3, Limassol 89, Larnaca 95, Paphos 38, Paralimni 76, Zygi 58 and Ayia Marina Xyliatos 85.

The word ‘dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, the daily average limit for these is 50.

More information is available on www.airquality.gov.cy, and through the app Air Quality Cyprus



