Monday, April 6: Coronavirus global update

As of 06.00 today more than 1,273,810 people have been infected across the world and over 69,459 have died but at the same time 264,761 people have recovered.

The USA is now the country with the most infected cases (336,830) ahead of Spain (131,646) who overtook Italy (128,948) in the last couple of days. Germany and France follow with 100,123 and 92,839 cases respectively

Confirmed Deaths by country:

Italy: 15,887 Spain: 12,641 USA: 9,618 France: 8,078 UK: 4,934

04.51 American Airlines to temporarily suspend more flights in New York area

American Airlines Group Inc said late Sunday it would temporarily suspend more flights to three airports in the New York area, starting April 7, due to reduced demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines said the new, temporary schedule will run through May 6, and include flights at New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports and New Jersey’s Newark EWR.

They will only operate between 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET as turn-only operations with no aircraft or crews remaining overnight at the airports, the airline said.

04.31 S.Korea reports fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for first time since Feb. 29 peak

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC reported 47 new infections, taking the national tally to 10,284. The death toll rose by three to 186.

03.50 China reports increase in new coronavirus cases on April 5; one death

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad, up from the 30 reported a day earlier, as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. Only one new death was recorded on April 5, the new data showed.

03.13 Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.

What happened on Sunday

EUROPE

Italy’s health minister outlined plans for broader testing and beefed-up health services as part of a package of measures that would follow a future easing of the country’s lockdown.

Britain will have to impose further restrictions on outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to take on the disruption caused by the outbreak with good-humoured resolve when she makes an extremely rare address to rally the nation on Sunday.

The rate of new infections and deaths in Spain slowed again as the country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.

Parisians have been warned not to succumb to the tempting sunny spring weather and to remain indoors. The coronavirus has killed 7,560 in France.

Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, urging people living through the pandemic not to be so concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others.

AMERICAS

The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors calling for a national order to stay at home.

Over 321,000 people have tested positive and more than 9,100 have died in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Brazil’s lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment for a “war budget” to separate coronavirus-related spending from the government’s main budget and shield the economy as the country surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases.

ASIA

Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak.

India is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as coronavirus cases topped 3,350 on Sunday. The country has imposed a three-week nationwide lockdown.

Australian health officials said they were cautiously optimistic about the slowing spread of the coronavirus but warned social distancing restrictions are to stay in place for months.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent’s economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the pandemic, according an African Union (AU) study.

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Franciscan friars wearing surgical masks and gloves made house calls in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, delivering olive branches to Christians who are self-isolating.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

Most Middle Eastern stock markets ended lower on Sunday, with Dubai leading the losses, on mounting fears of a deep recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of England will not resort to irreversibly printing money in order to fund a surge in government spending as it tries to shield Britain’s economy, its governor Andrew Bailey said on Sunday.

The job losses suffered in March as the U.S. economy shut down were widespread but still were disproportionately felt in a handful of employment sectors and by women, the young and the less educated.

SPORTS

FIFA is getting ready to deal with complaints and appeals over wage cuts for players, producing guidelines for clubs and football bodies looking to cut costs during the stoppage caused by the pandemic, an internal document seen by Reuters showed.





