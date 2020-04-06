April 6, 2020

MSC Shipmanagement donates surgical masks and gloves

MSC Shipmanagement has donated 106,000 surgical masks and 100,000 pairs of gloves to the government to assist in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. “Earlier last month, MSC also prioritised delivery of some important and urgently required container shipments containing chemicals required to produce disinfectants and sanitisers, by passing normal trade schedules and diverting vessels to Limassol port, in order to contribute to the local effort,” MSC CEO Prabhat Jha said. In terms of its own operations, MSC Shipmanagement has implemented various preventive measures on board its managed ships and at its shore offices in Cyprus, India and Ukraine and other crewing agency offices since the beginning of January 2020. MSC thanked all health workers on the front line and offered its support to the various measures implemented by the government.

