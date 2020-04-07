April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus donates tablet computers to Ministry of Education

Bank of Cyprus donates tablet computers to Ministry of Education The Bank of Cyprus, in conjunction with Public and Bionic, have donated 1000 tablet computers to the Ministry of Education.

The devices will be distributed to disadvantaged children who are struggling to participate in the efforts being made to complete the school year through the use of online learning.

“Everyone has a right to education”, said Bank of Cyprus’ Corporate Social Responsibility manager Elli Ioannidou. “We have a duty to provide children with the means to carry on learning without any hindrance”, she added.

The donation was made as part of the broader #SupportCy framework, an initiative from the Bank of Cyprus and non-profit organisation ‘Reaction’.



